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Wolves say Edwards is questionable for Game 1 despite knee injury

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By AP News
APTOPIX Nuggets Timberwolves Basketball

APTOPIX Nuggets Timberwolves Basketball

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SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Anthony Edwards might be back for Game 1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, barely a week after appearing to suffer a serious knee injury.

Edwards will be listed as questionable for Monday night’s series opener, the Timberwolves said.

The All-Star guard, who averaged 36.7 points in three games against San Antonio this season, has been “cleared for on-court basketball activities,” the Timberwolves said Sunday.

Edwards was hurt in Game 4 of Minnesota’s first-round series against Denver and diagnosed with a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise.

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