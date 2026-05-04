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Adrian ‘Odie’ Smith, a basketball Hall of Famer who played at Kentucky and in the NBA, dies at 89

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By AP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — Adrian “Odie” Smith, whose Hall of Fame basketball career included a college national title with Kentucky, a gold medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics and a 10-year stint in the NBA, has died at age 89.

Smith died on April 28th, the University of Kentucky said in a statement. There was no word on how or where Smith died.

Smith played for the Cincinnati Royals (now the Sacramento Kings) from the 1961-62 NBA season until the 1969-70 season, when he was traded to the San Francisco (now Golden State) Warriors.

The 6-foot-1 guard, who was named MVP of the 1966 NBA All-Star game, also played one season in the ABA with the Virginia Squires, finishing his pro career as a teammate of then-rookie Julius “Dr. J” Erving.

Smith grew up in rural Graves County, Kentucky, in a farmhouse without electricity or indoor plumbing. His path to profession basketball began with him tossing a homemade ball through a peach basket nailed to a tree.

His college career began at Northeast Mississippi Junior College, where his coach persuaded a Kentucky assistant to watch him, resulting in a scholarship offer from the Wildcats.

Smith played two seasons for Kentucky, averaging 10.2 points, and was one of the “Fiddlin’ Five” who brought the Wildcats a 1958 national title.

Smith served in the U.S. Army and was selected for the U.S. men’s national team for 1960 Olympic Games. A year later, he began his NBA career alongside Oscar Robertson in Cincinnati.

Smith was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010 along with the gold medal-winning 1960 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team.

Smith is survived by his son, Tyler, and his brother, Kenny.

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AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

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