Edwards cleared to play for Timberwolves in series opener against Spurs after expedited rehab

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards has been cleared to play Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, returning 10 days after hyperextending his left knee.

Edwards was expected to miss at least the first two games of the series in San Antonio, but the 6-foot-4 guard expedited his rehabilitation to play in the opener.

“He’s in,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch said.

Finch said Edwards will be on a minutes restriction.

Edwards was cleared to participate in team activities Saturday and upgraded to questionable on Sunday’s injury report. He was a full participant in the morning shootaround and was cleared to play following pre-game workouts Monday.

Edwards suffered a bone bruise, in addition to hyperextending his left knee, on April 25 during Game 4 of Minnesota’s opening-round series against Denver.

The Timberwolves also lost Donte DiVicenzo in Game 4 to a torn right Achilles tendon, but won the next two games against the Nuggets to advance.

Edwards was not in attendance during Game 6 while receiving treatment for his injury.

Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 61 games during the regular season. He averaged 36.7 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds in three games against San Antonio this season.

The Timberwolves were 2-1 against the Spurs during the regular season.

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, named the Defensive Player of the Year on April 20, missed the opening game against Minnesota during the regular season with a left calf strain. Wembanyama averaged 34 points and 8.0 rebounds in two games against the Timberwolves, including 39 points in a 126-123 victory on Jan. 17 in the regular-season finale between the clubs.

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