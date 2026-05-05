WNBA general managers vote A’ja Wilson as the league’s likely repeat MVP

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA general managers voted Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson as the favorite to be named the league’s Most Valuable Player, according to an annual survey released Tuesday.

The Aces were also voted the favorites to repeat as league champions, according to the survey of all 15 general managers.

Wilson, who was last season’s MVP, received 60% of the votes, followed by the New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart with 27% and the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and the Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray with 7% each.

The Aces garnered 40% of the votes to win the WNBA title, followed by New York with 33% and Atlanta with 27%.

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve earned 53% of the votes for the league’s top coach, followed by Becky Hammon of the Aces with 40%.

Olivia Miles, taken with the No. 2 pick in the draft by the Lynx, was voted the player most likely to win rookie of the year honors (73%) followed by top pick Azzi Fudd, who went to the Dallas Wings (20%).

Dallas was forecast to be the most improved team (67%) followed by the Chicago Sky (20%).

The results of the survey were posted on the league’s website. The survey included 42 questions and the general managers were not allowed to vote for their own teams or players.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball