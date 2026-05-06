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Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt injures right pinkie while trying to block Thunder’s Chet Holmgren

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By AP News

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt injured his right pinkie when he attempted to block a dunk by Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren during Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup on Tuesday night.

Vanderbilt swiped at Holmgren behind the play and hit his finger on the backboard. Holmgren made the dunk to put the Thunder up 48-39 with 5:57 left in the second quarter.

Vanderbilt bent over while holding his hand and he left the game. Several players on the Thunder bench immediately looked away at the sight of the injury.

The Thunder led 61-53 at halftime.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

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