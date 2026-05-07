Seattle hosts Golden State to start season

Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Valkyries -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Storm open the season at home against the Golden State Valkyries.

Seattle went 23-21 overall and 12-12 in Western Conference games last season. The Storm averaged 82.1 points per game last season, 39.0 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 12.9 on fast breaks.

Golden State went 23-21 overall and 9-15 in Western Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Valkyries averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 28.7 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Storm: Awa Fam: out (not injury related), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (knee), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

Valkyries: Kate Martin: out (quadriceps).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press