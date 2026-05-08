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Joel Embiid returns for Game 3 for 76ers after missing Game 2 against Knicks with ankle, hip issues

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By AP News
76ers Knicks Basketball

76ers Knicks Basketball

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PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid returned to the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night after he missed the previous game against the New York Knicks with a sprained right ankle and a sore right hip.

Embiid struggled through a short night in the Knicks’ 137-98 romp in Game 1, scoring 14 points on 3-for-11 shooting before the starters were benched with the game out of reach.

Embiid had been listed as probable to play in that game and the Knicks repeatedly took advantage of his lack of mobility to create open shots.

He had been expected to play Game 2 but was ruled out hours beforehand.

Embiid had an appendectomy late in the regular season. He returned during Game 4 of Philadelphia’s first-round series against Boston and helped the 76ers overcome a 3-1 deficit to eliminate the Celtics.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

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