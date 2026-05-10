Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
65.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder aim to clinch series against Los Angeles

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (53-29, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Thunder -10.5; over/under is 213.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Thunder lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder look to clinch the series over the Los Angeles Lakers in game four of the Western Conference second round. The Thunder defeated the Lakers 131-108 in the last meeting on Sunday. Ajay Mitchell led the Thunder with 24 points, and Rui Hachimura led the Lakers with 21.

The Lakers are 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 8-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thunder are 41-11 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City is third in the Western Conference scoring 119.0 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

The Lakers average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer makes per game than the Thunder give up (14.3). The Thunder are shooting 48.4% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 48.3% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is shooting 51.5% and averaging 20.9 points for the Lakers. Hachimura is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chet Holmgren is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 104.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points per game.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 119.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Luka Doncic: out (hamstring).

Thunder: Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.