Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
65.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Las Vegas heads to Los Angeles for conference matchup

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces square off on Sunday.

Los Angeles went 21-23 overall and 10-14 in Western Conference action last season. The Sparks averaged 7.3 steals, 3.1 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

Las Vegas went 30-14 overall and 16-8 in Western Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Aces allowed opponents to score 80.7 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Aces: Dana Evans: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.