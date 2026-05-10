Las Vegas heads to Los Angeles for conference matchup

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces square off on Sunday.

Los Angeles went 21-23 overall and 10-14 in Western Conference action last season. The Sparks averaged 7.3 steals, 3.1 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

Las Vegas went 30-14 overall and 16-8 in Western Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Aces allowed opponents to score 80.7 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Aces: Dana Evans: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press