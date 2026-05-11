San Antonio, Minnesota meet with series tied 2-2

Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Spurs -9.5; over/under is 217.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves are in a 2-2 series tie in the Western Conference second round. The Timberwolves defeated the Spurs 114-109 in the last matchup on Sunday. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 36 points, and De’Aaron Fox led the Spurs with 24.

The Spurs are 36-16 in conference play. San Antonio ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Luke Kornet averaging 2.7.

The Timberwolves are 31-21 in conference matchups. Minnesota is 6-4 in one-possession games.

The 119.8 points per game the Spurs score are 5.2 more points than the Timberwolves give up (114.6). The Timberwolves are shooting 48.1% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 45.1% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Wembanyama is averaging 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks for the Spurs. Fox is averaging 19.2 points and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Julius Randle is averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and five assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 113.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 109.3 points, 47.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle).

Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press