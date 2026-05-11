Anthony Edwards awes Timberwolves with his performance despite recent trouble with both knees

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — For all the superpowers Anthony Edwards possesses on the court, his pristine physical condition has proven to be the most valuable trait for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the NBA playoffs this year.

“Honestly, I think he would just now be coming back if he was like a normal human being, but he’s not,” teammate Mike Conley said after Edwards scored 16 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to fuel a Game 4 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday that tied their second-round series at two games apiece.

“We’re thankful for what he’s sacrificing for us and putting us on his back,” Conley added. “We expect it from him. He expects it. So we just try to keep him healthy, keep him going forward.”

After returning from a hyperextended left knee that caused a deep bone bruise in nine days, Edwards had 18 points in a 25-minute reserve role to help the Timberwolves take the opener from the Spurs on the road on May 4. Edwards was back in the starting lineup for Game 3 at home on Friday and played 41 minutes.

He logged 40 minutes in Game 4 and was on the floor for the entire fourth quarter, a move coach Chris Finch made only three times during the regular season. Edwards also played the final 12 minutes in the opener of the first-round series at Denver on April 18, one week before his latest injury.

“Man, I’ve been doing a lot of stuff to get in shape. I’ve got the best physical therapist in the world when it comes to my body, David Hines, so big shoutout to him,” Edwards said, referring to the team’s vice president of medical operations and performance. “He’s on a whole other level when it comes to that stuff.”

Edwards was limited to a career-low 61 games during the regular season, largely because of persistent pain in his right knee. Before 2025-26, he never missed more than three games in any season.

“We’re lucky to have him. He’s special, no doubt, especially given what he’s been fighting through over the last month and a half,” Finch said.

Edwards shot 13 for 22 from the floor on Sunday, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range. He took advantage of Victor Wembanyama’s stunning ejection by getting to the rim, too, including a crucial finger-roll layup he dropped in through traffic with 2:24 left for a four-point lead in the 114-109 victory.

Edwards was hesitant to express much satisfaction afterward, chiding himself and the rest of the starting lineup for a lackluster third quarter while revealing that, yes, even he has his physical limits.

“I was gassed a little bit,” Edwards said, “so I came out like super low on energy, just walking up and down the floor.”

His performance had more to it than simply determination and durability, though. On Mother’s Day, Edwards acknowledged a deep sense of motivation and purpose in Game 4 in honor of his late mother, Yvette Edwards, who died of cancer in 2015 when he was just 13. His grandmother also died later that year.

“I couldn’t lose this game for her,” Edwards said before praising the support he has received from family members and close friends in Atlanta over the last decade since losing his mom and grandma. “It’s not a bunch of people that’s just willing to do anything you say. These people really want to see me succeed, and they don’t let me take a day off. They stay on me.”

With that, the intensely private Edwards quickly shifted the focus in the postgame interview room at Target Center back to basketball.

“So I appreciate everybody that’s in my circle, but that’s enough about me,” he said. “Just ask about my team.”

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer