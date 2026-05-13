Sarah Ashlee Barker makes putback before buzzer and the Fire beat the Liberty 98-96 for 1st win

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bridget Carleton had a career-high 26 points and five 3-pointers, Sarah Ashlee Barker made a putback just before the buzzer and expansion Portland beat the New York Liberty 98-96 on Tuesday night for the Fire’s first victory.

After New York was called for a three-second violation with 13.8 seconds left, Carleton’s 3-point attempt went hard off the backboard without hitting the rim. But Barker battled for the rebound and put it back before her teammates piled on top of her in celebration.

Carla Leite added 21 points and six assists for Portland (1-1). Luisa Geiselsoder and Kamiah Smalls each scored 13 points and Barker finished with five points in 22 minutes off the bench.

All five starters for New York (2-1) scored in double figures. Rookie Pauline Astier scored a season-high 24 points and Marine Johannes added 18. Jonquel Jones finished with 17 points, Breanna Stewart had 16 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks, and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton added 10 points

The teams combined for 28 made 3-pointers, with Carleton hitting one with just under three minutes left for a 94-91 lead. Then Johannes tied it at 94 with 1:54 left on an off-balance 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down.

New York was short-handed again. Sabrina Ionescu, who did not play due to a left foot injury, was seen before the game in an Oregon sweatshirt giving her former Duck coach Kelly Graves a hug.

Portland had another big crowd on hand after marking the second largest for a home opener in WNBA history with 19,335 on Saturday.

Up next

New York stays in Portland to play the second game of a back-to-back on Thursday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball