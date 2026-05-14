Wembanyama and the Spurs look to clinch series against Minnesota

San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Spurs -4.5; over/under is 218.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Spurs lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs look to clinch the series over the Minnesota Timberwolves in game six of the Western Conference second round. The Spurs defeated the Timberwolves 126-97 in the last meeting on Wednesday. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 27 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 20.

The Timberwolves are 31-21 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 16.0 fast break points per game led by Ayo Dosunmu averaging 3.7.

The Spurs are 36-16 in conference games. San Antonio is second in the Western Conference with 47.0 rebounds per game led by Wembanyama averaging 11.5.

The Timberwolves’ 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Spurs give up. The Spurs average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Timberwolves give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and five assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games.

Wembanyama is averaging 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks for the Spurs. Stephon Castle is averaging 18.7 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 108.5 points, 47.4 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 46.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.8 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (leg).

Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press