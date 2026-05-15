What to know about the investigation into Memphis forward Brandon Clarke’s death

Brandon Clarke’s death raised countless questions. So far, there are few answers.

And it’ll probably stay that way for a while.

The Memphis Grizzlies forward was found dead inside a home near Los Angeles on Monday, and a person familiar with the terms of the investigation told The Associated Press on Tuesday — after the team announced Clarke’s passing — that drug paraphernalia was found at the residence.

The 29-year-old Clarke was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. An autopsy was performed, but the cause of death could take weeks to determine.

Meanwhile, in Memphis, the shock remains. The Grizzlies posted a tribute video on Friday, saying that Clarke’s “legacy will carry on in the hearts of Grizz Nation, always and forever.”

Here’s what to know:

What comes next

At some point, the County of Los Angeles’ Medical Examiner’s Office will update Clarke’s cause of death. But that could take weeks, pending the return of toxicology and any other tests that were ordered.

For now, the coroner’s office says the case remains open and the cause of death is listed as “deferred.” The coroner’s work has been completed. It’s simply a matter of the tests coming back.

There are other elements of the investigation into Clarke’s death, such as who made the 911 call and what other factors could have played a role.

The team’s next move

A number of fans have visited the outside of the team’s arena in Memphis, placing flowers and other mementos to share their grief over Clarke’s death. The Grizzlies have banners of their players attached to poles in the plaza outside FedEx Forum, and fans — on their own — have visited to pay respects.

The team has not yet determined if or when there will be a public memorial or anything similar to celebrate Clarke’s seven years with the franchise. It’s also unclear when Clarke’s family will hold funeral services.

Clarke was under contract to be with the Grizzlies through the 2026-27 season.

What we know about Clarke’s recent arrest

Clarke was arrested April 1 in Arkansas for speeding and possession of a controlled substance that was reportedly kratom, an herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain remedy that becomes illegal in Tennessee as of July 1. He was released on bond a day later. It likely won’t be clear until the coroner’s office issues its report if kratom was in Clarke’s system when he died.

Health officials have been warning about the risks of an opioid-related chemical known as 7-hydroxymitragynine and a component of kratom. The plant native to Southeast Asia has gained popularity in the U.S. as an unapproved treatment for pain, anxiety and drug dependence.

A federal report in 2019 found overdose deaths involving kratom were more common than previously reported. Most who died had also taken heroin, fentanyl or others, though officials counted a few instances in which kratom was the only substance listed.

Who was Clarke?

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Canadian-born forward missed all but two games this season while dealing with two injuries — first, a right knee issue that required surgery and then a right calf strain.

It was the second time in the past three seasons that Clarke was sidelined for basically an entire year because of injuries.

About six weeks before he died, Clarke was arrested in Arkansas on charges of speeding, reckless driving and possessing a controlled substance. He was with Memphis for all seven of his pro seasons, after finishing his college career at Gonzaga.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer