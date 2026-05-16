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Toronto plays Los Angeles following Sykes’ 27-point game

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By AP News

Toronto Tempo (1-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (1-2, 0-1 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo visits the Los Angeles Sparks after Brittney Sykes scored 27 points in the Tempo’s 99-95 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Los Angeles went 21-23 overall a season ago while going 9-13 at home. The Sparks averaged 20.7 assists per game on 30.7 made field goals last season.

Toronto takes the court for the fourth game in franchise history. The Tempo fell to the Los Angeles Sparks 99-95 in their last game.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Tempo: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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