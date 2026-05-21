Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
84.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

NBA All-Rookie 1st team: Flagg, Knueppel, Edgecombe, Harper and Coward

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
NASCAR Texas Auto Racing

NASCAR Texas Auto Racing

Photo Icon View Photos

NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas’ Cooper Flagg, Charlotte’s Kon Knueppel and Philadelphia’s VJ Edgecombe were unanimous first-team selections for the NBA’s All-Rookie team, which was unveiled Wednesday night.

Also making first-team All-Rookie: San Antonio’s Dylan Harper and Memphis’ Cedric Coward. Harper also appeared on all 100 ballots, with 93 first-team nods and seven second-team votes.

Those five players were also the only ones to get votes in the Rookie of the Year balloting, where Flagg edged Knueppel for top honors.

The All-Rookie second team included New Orleans’ Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, Utah’s Ace Bailey, Sacramento’s Maxime Reynaud and Toronto’s Collin Murray-Boyles.

The NBA will announce the All-Defensive team on Friday and the All-NBA team on Sunday, with Coach of the Year set to be announced Tuesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.