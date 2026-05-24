Golden State plays Connecticut in non-conference showdown

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Connecticut Sun (1-6, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (3-2, 2-0 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries faces Connecticut Sun in non-conference action.

Golden State finished 14-8 at home a season ago while going 23-21 overall. The Valkyries averaged 77.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.3 last season.

Connecticut went 11-33 overall last season while going 4-18 on the road. The Sun averaged 75.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 86.0 last season.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Cecilia Zandalasini: day to day (concussion), Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy), Juste Jocyte: day to day (reconditioning).

Sun: Olivia Nelson-Ododa: day to day (ankle), Brittney Griner: day to day (rib), Leila Lacan: out (not injury related).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press