Oklahoma City, San Antonio meet with series tied 2-2

San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Thunder -5.5; over/under is 215.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs are in a 2-2 series tie in the Western Conference finals. The Spurs defeated the Thunder 103-82 in the last matchup on Monday. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 33 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 19.

The Thunder are 41-11 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is second in the league allowing just 107.9 points per game while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Spurs are 36-16 in conference matchups. San Antonio is fourth in the Western Conference giving up just 111.5 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Thunder’s 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Spurs give up. The Spurs average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than the Thunder allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cason Wallace is scoring 8.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 27.0 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Wembanyama is averaging 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 117.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 117.0 points, 49.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 8.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: out (undisclosed), Jalen Williams: day to day (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press