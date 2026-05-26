Lakers hire Pelicans exec Rohan Ramadas as assistant GM in latest move to bolster their front office

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have hired Rohan Ramadas as their assistant general manager of strategy and data systems, making the first major move of their offseason to bolster their front office under new ownership.

The Lakers announced the decision Tuesday to add Ramadas, who spent the past nine years working with the New Orleans Pelicans, including the past two as their vice president of strategy and basketball operations. He will be in charge of “basketball analytics and strategic initiatives for basketball operations,” the Lakers said in a statement.

Ramadas is a University of Southern California graduate and a Bay Area native who also spent 12 years working in the aerospace industry.

“Rohan is an important and strong addition to our front office as we further build out our basketball operations resources,” general manager Rob Pelinka said. “His unique blend of career experiences and analytical expertise will further strengthen the strong work already taking place internally within our data analytics and salary cap management teams.”

Pelinka repeated earlier this month that the Lakers intend to add talent to their executive suite in a transformation of the organization under the ownership of Mark Walter. The Los Angeles Dodgers owner bought a controlling stake in the Lakers last year from the Buss family, which had a fraction of Walter’s financial resources.

Several of Walter’s top executives with the Dodgers have already taken an active role in working with the Lakers. Lon Rosen, a longtime Dodgers executive who previously served as Magic Johnson’s agent, joined the Lakers as their president of business operations in February.

The Lakers also intend to hire a second assistant general manager to oversee scouting and player development, Pelinka said.

The Lakers won their second straight Pacific Division title and reached the playoffs for the fourth straight season this spring. Los Angeles then upset Houston in the first round despite the absence of injured superstar Luka Doncic, but was subsequently swept by Oklahoma City in the second round.

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