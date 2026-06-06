Skylar Diggins scores 24 and the Sky beat the Sun 85-80 to end a 5-game losing streak.

CHICAGO (AP) — Skylar Diggins scored 18 of her 24 points in the first half, Elizabeth Williams made two key baskets in the final minute, and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 85-80 on Friday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Diggins completed a three-point play with 1:20 remaining to extend Chicago’s lead to 80-77. But Saniya Rivers answered at the other end with a 3-pointer from the corner.

Williams put Chicago ahead 82-79 with 48.9 seconds left on a basket in the lane and she added a hook shot at 14.5 for a five-point lead. Then, Diggins sealed it at the free-throw line.

Azura Stevens had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Natasha Cloud also scored 13 for Chicago (4-6). Williams scored all 10 of her points in the second half and Kamilla Cardoso had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Diamond Miller and Brittney Griner each scored 16 points for Connecticut (2-10), which dropped to 1-7 on the road this season. Rivers added 14 points, and Aneesah Morrow had 17 rebounds to go with eight points.

Chicago was held to 11 points in the first quarter before scoring 32 points in the second to pull within 45-43 at halftime.

Cloud scored five straight points, including a 3-pointer with 1:37 left in the third to make it 63-56. Cloud made her second 3-pointer with 3:37 left in the fourth for a 77-72 lead.

Up next

Connecticut: Returns home to play New York on Monday.

Chicago: Goes on the road to play Toronto on Sunday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball