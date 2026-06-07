New York takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Knicks -2.5; over/under is 215.5

NBA FINALS: Knicks lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Knicks won the last meeting 105-104 on Saturday, led by 21 points from Karl-Anthony Towns. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 29.

The Knicks are 30-10 in home games. New York ranks fifth in the NBA allowing just 110.1 points per game while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Spurs are 30-12 in road games. San Antonio averages 119.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The 116.5 points per game the Knicks average are 5.0 more points than the Spurs allow (111.5). The Spurs average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Knicks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points and 6.8 assists for the Knicks. Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Wembanyama is averaging 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 10-0, averaging 118.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.5 points per game.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 112.7 points, 48.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press