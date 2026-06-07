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Brittney Sykes scores 25 points as the Tempo beat the Sky 85-68 in the WNBA

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By AP News
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TORONTO (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 25 points, Nyara Sabally added 15 and the Toronto Tempo beat the Chicago Sky 85-68 on Sunday.

Isabelle Harrison, who missed the first 10 games of the season with a thumb injury, finished with 14 points in her season debut and Laura Juskaite scored 10 for the Tempo (6-5). Marina Mabrey added nine points, six assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block.

Azura Stevens had a season-high 18 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago, her second consecutive game with a double-double. Gabriela Jaquez (knee) returned from a four-game absence and finished with 11 points, and Jacy Sheldon scored 10.

The Sky (4-7) beat Connecticut 85-80 on Friday to snap a five-game skid.

Harrison hit a 3-pointer with 4:12 left in the first quarter that made it 20-9 and the Tempo led by double figures the rest of the way.

The Tempo set season lows for 3-pointers made (four) and 3-point percentage (18.2%).

Rookie Kiki Rice (ankle) did not play for Toronto.

Toronto beat the Sky 111-104 behind a career-high 29 points from Sabally on Friday in Chicago.

Up next

Sky: Host Atlanta on Tuesday.

Tempo: Host Connecticut on Wednesday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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