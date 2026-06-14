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Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark lead the Fever past the Sun, 85-75

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By AP News
Fever Valkyries Basketball

Fever Valkyries Basketball

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UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Sophie Cunningham hit three 3-pointers and scored the final 11 points for Indiana, helping the Fever beat the Connecticut Sun 85-75 on Saturday night to improve to 4-1 in Commissioner’s Cup play.

Caitlin Clark had 25 points and five assists as Indiana (8-5) closed within a half-game of East-leading New York in Cup play, with the top teams in each conference playing for the title June 30.

Clark made her fifth 3-pointer — following an offensive foul on Brittney Griner — for a 72-65 lead with 5:22 left to play.

Saniya Rivers and Griner had back-to-back baskets and Kennedy Burke hit a free throw after Clark was called for a technical foul to cut it to 74-72 with 2:30 remaining.

Cunningham, who subbed in with 3:56 left, grabbed a missed shot by Rivers following the technical, then hit two straight from distance for her first points of the game. She drove for a layup to put the Fever up 82-72 and hit another 3 with 23 seconds left to finish off a personal game-ending 11-3 run.

Kelsey Mitchell added 19 points and five assists for Indiana, which has won three in a row for the second time this season. Aliyah Boston had 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa finished with 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench to pace the Sun (2-13). They have lost five in a row and are 0-5 in the tournament.

Up next

Fever: Host Toronto on Tuesday night.

Sun: Host Washington on Wednesday night.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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