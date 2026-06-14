Los Angeles visits Golden State after Plum’s 43-point performance

Los Angeles Sparks (7-6, 5-3 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (8-5, 5-3 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks visits the Golden State Valkyries after Kelsey Plum scored 43 points in the Sparks’ 111-102 overtime win over the Phoenix Mercury.

The Valkyries are 5-3 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Sparks are 5-3 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference scoring 90.4 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

Golden State averages 85.2 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 91.3 Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles averages 10.6 more points per game (90.4) than Golden State allows (79.8).

The Valkyries and Sparks meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Burton is averaging 14.4 points and 5.9 assists for the Valkyries. Gabby Williams is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 16.2 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Sparks. Plum is averaging 18.7 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 54.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 6-4, averaging 85.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Sparks: 6-4, averaging 92.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

Sparks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press