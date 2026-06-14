Liberty clinch spot in Commissioner’s Cup finals with win over Mystics, extend win streak to 7

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 14 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks to help the New York Liberty beat the Washington Mystics 86-64 on Sunday and clinch a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup championship game.

Jonquel Jones scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half to lead the Liberty (10-4), who have won seven straight games.

The Liberty have made the finals of the mid-season tournament three times, winning once and losing once. Now, New York must wait to find out its finals opponent and whether or not it will host the title game. That will come down to whether the Liberty or the Western Conference representative has a better overall record.

The game marked the return of Sabrina Ionescu, who missed the last seven Liberty games with back soreness. Playing just her second game after she had an ankle injury to start the season, Ionescu checked in midway through the first quarter and received a loud ovation from the crowd.

She had a trio of stellar passes in the first quarter, the third of which led to an open 3-pointer for Leonie Fiebich, which gave New York a 20-13 advantage. The Liberty were up 36-28 at the half as Stewart had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in the opening 20 minutes. She’s only the second player to have at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a half in WNBA history, joining Brittney Griner.

With Ionescu healthy, the Liberty had their entire roster available for the first time this season.

After a sluggish start to the third quarter, coach Chris DeMarco called a timeout and Jones scored the next seven points for New York, which extended its lead to double-digits. Jones had 12 of her points in the period.

Washington (5-7), which was coming into the game off a thrilling last-second victory over Toronto on Friday night, was only able to get within six points the rest of the way.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 17 points to lead the Mystics.

Up next

Mystics: Visit Connecticut on Wednesday.

Liberty: Visit Chicago on Wednesday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer