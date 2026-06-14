Angel Reese has 15 points and 17 rebounds, including 11 offensive, and Dream beat Tempo 102-77

TORONTO (AP) — Angel Reese had 15 points and 17 rebounds — which included a career-high 11 offensive, one short of tying the WNBA single-game record — and the Atlanta Dream beat the Toronto Tempo 102-77 on Sunday.

Reese, who came in averaging 14.6 points and a league-leading 11.9 rebounds, has nine double-doubles this season and 59 in her career, the most in WNBA history through 76 games. Reese, acquired April 6 from Chicago in a trade for two first-round picks, has 17 rebounds in three of the past four games.

Reese’s 11 offensive rebounds were one shy of the franchise mark set by Sancho Lyttle, who shares the WNBA’s single-game record with Glory Johnson, Nneka Ogwumike and Cheryl Ford.

Allisha Gray added 26 points and seven assists for the Dream (9-4) and Rhyne Howard had 24 points and three blocks. Rookie second-round pick Isobel Borlase shot 5 of 6 from the field and scored a career-high 17 points.

Gray made five 3-pointers and moved past Angel McCoughtry (233) into third place in franchise history with 235 career 3s. Howard, who made four from behind the arc, has a franchise-record 408 career 3-pointers.

Atlanta — which shot just 6 of 25 (24%) from the field, including 1 of 12 from behind the arc, in the first quarter as the Tempo opened a 12-point lead — shot 64% (11 of 17) overall, made each of its four 3-point shots and had nine assists in the second.

Gray had 11 points and four assists as Atlanta outscored the Tempo 34-14 in the second period, the Dream’s highest-scoring quarter this season.

Toronto’s Isabelle Harrison scored 17 points before she was called for a flagrant foul 2 and ejected about four minutes into the third following a hard foul on Reese.

Julie Allemand had 13 points, six assists, two steals and two blocks for the Tempo (7-7).

Toronto’s Nyara Sabally (hamstring) missed her second consecutive game.

Up next

Dream: Play Thursday at Indiana.

Tempo: Visit Indiana on Tuesday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball