Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter is retiring after 43 seasons

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers announced Tuesday that Lawrence Tanter is retiring as public address announcer, ending a 43-season run behind the microphone for the franchise’s home games.

The Lakers said he will continue to work with the team as a special advisor for game presentation.

Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss lauded Tanner for “setting the tone for countless memorable moments with his professionalism, energy and signature booming voice.”

“Since the 1980s, LT has narrated every chapter of Lakers basketball, connecting generations of fans, players, coaches and staff while becoming a trusted and unforgettable part of the Lakers experience,” Buss said. “I am incredibly grateful for everything he has given to this franchise.”

Tanner, who is from Chicago, began his role with the Lakers in 1982 and they won 10 NBA titles during his time with the team.

When LeBron James became the first player in league history to score 50,000 combined points in the regular season and postseason in 2025, the team recognized the milestone during a next timeout.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we all have just witnessed history,” Tanner said.

Tanner was the voice heard at home games for many joyful moments, and a painful one in 2020.

Days after Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, Tanter introduced each of the Lakers’ five starters as Bryant — drawing tears and cheers from the sellout crowd — before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

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