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Citron, Onyenwere help the Mystics beat the Sun, 88-81

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By AP News

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Sonia Citron had 24 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, Michaela Onyenwere scored 22 points and the Washington Mystics beat Connecticut 88-81 on Wednesday night to extend the Sun’s losing streak to six games.

Rookie center Lauren Betts, the No. 4 overall pick, made her first career start and had 13 points for the Mystics (6-7). Georgia Amoore added 10 points.

Forward Kiki Iriafen (ankle) and center Shakira Austin (knee) did not play for the Mystics.

Leila Lacan made a driving layup with 5:46 left to tie it at 70, and Betts, who finished 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, answered with two foul shots that gave Washington the lead for good.

Aneesah Morrow had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun (2-14). Lacan also scored 11 points.

Up next

Mystics: At New York on Friday night.

Sun: Host Toronto on Friday night.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/WNBA-basketball

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