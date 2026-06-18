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Sabrina Ionescu hits winner and Jonquel Jones scores 19 as Liberty beat Sky 96-95

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By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu hit the winning layup with 10 seconds remaining, Jonquel Jones scored 19 points and the New York Liberty beat the Chicago Sky 96-95 on Wednesday night in Commissioner’s Cup play.

Ionescu subbed back onto the floor with 15.6 seconds remaining, caught the ball and drove to the basket before finishing with her left hand to seal the Liberty’s eighth-straight win. She finished the night with 10 points.

Jones hauled in eight rebounds and finished 6 for 9 from the field. Breanna Stewart and Satou Sabally each scored 17 points, and Rebekah Gardner added 10 off the bench.

Rookie Sydney Taylor scored 24 points in her first career start, hitting 57% from downtown, for the Sky. Olivia Miles is the only rookie with more 20-point games this season. Gabriela Jaquez, also a rookie, added a season-high 22 points for Chicago.

The Liberty clinched a perfect Commissioner’s Cup record versus the East with the win.

Up next

The Liberty host the Washington Mystics on Friday.

The Sky visit the Dallas Wings on Saturday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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