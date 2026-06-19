Report: ESPN broadcaster Kendrick Perkins set to join Jackson State men’s basketball as new GM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former NBA player and 2007-08 league champion Kendrick Perkins has agreed to become the general manager for Jackson State’s men’s basketball team.

ESPN.com first reported the deal on Friday. Perkins has been working as an analyst for the network, which also reported Perkins intends to continue in his current television role and will have ties to the university’s broadcast and journalism program.

School officials have not yet made an announcement. Perkins will be working with new Jackson State coach Trey Johnson and athletic director Ashley Robinson. The Tigers went 12-21 last season and have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2007.

Perkins spent 14 seasons in the NBA, playing for the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, the New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers. He won his title with the Celtics and joined ESPN in 2019.

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AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball