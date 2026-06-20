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Mabrey scores career-high 37 points, ties single-game 3-point record as Tempo rally past Sun 101-97

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By AP News

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored a career-high 37 points and tied the WNBA single-game record with nine 3-pointers and the expansion Toronto Tempo overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Connecticut Sun 101-97 on Friday night.

Mabrey scored 21 of her points in the fourth quarter as the Tempo made their big comeback. She was 9 of 12 overall from 3-point range and had four rebounds and four assists.

Temi Fagbenle shot 8 for 9 from the floor and finished with 19 points and had nine rebounds. Maria Conde also scored 19 points and had six rebounds off the bench.

Connecticut jumped out to a 50-37 halftime lead, but Toronto outscored the Sun 64-47 in the second half to pull away down the stretch and snap a three-game skid.

Kennedy Burke scored 18 points off the bench for the Sun, who have lost seven in a row. Leila Lacan and Brittney Griner had 16, while Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 13.

Up next

Tempo: Visit the Atlanta Dream on Monday.

Sun: Host the Chicago Sky on Monday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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