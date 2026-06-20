Dream top Fever 113-96 as Reese sets WNBA mark for fewest games to 1,000 career rebounds

ATLANTA (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 24 points, Allisha Gray added 22, and the Atlanta Dream earned a 113-96 victory against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

Angel Reese became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 career rebounds, reaching the milestone in her 79th game. Reese finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.

The Dream earned their third straight win in front of a sold-out crowd of 17,044 at State Farm Arena, home of the NBA’s Hawks. Saturday’s game is one of five the Dream are playing at State Farm this season. The Dream usually play at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park which has a capacity of 5,000 fans.

The win for the Dream (11-4) was the second in three days against the Fever after a 108-101 road victory on Thursday.

Saturday’s game featured South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley, the Hawks’ Jalen Johnson and C.J. McCollum, the Falcons’ Avieon Terrell and Grammy nominated singer Latto.

Staley was welcomed with a standing ovation as she watched seven of her former players between the two teams.

Clark scored a team-high 26 points for the Fever (9-7). Kelsey Mitchell had 16 points and Aliyah Boston and Sophie Cunningham each had 13 points.

Trailing 59-56 at the half, Atlanta outscored Indiana 28-15 in the third quarter to hold an 84-74 edge heading into the fourth. Jordin Canada scored eight of her 12 in the quarter. Naz Hillmon added 19 points for the Dream.

Mitchell contributed to Indiana’s strong start with 16 points in the first half, helping the Fever to a 59-56 lead at halftime.

Up next

Atlanta hosts Toronto on Monday night.

Indiana hosts Phoenix on Monday night.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/WNBA-basketball

By MAURA CAREY

AP Sports Writer