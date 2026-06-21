Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
86.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Aces surge past Valkyries 92-73 as Jackie Young shines in a 21-2 run

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Valkyries Aces Basketball

Valkyries Aces Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 21 points and A’Ja Wilson added 19 points and nine rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces cruise to a 92-73 victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday.

Young did not have a turnover and made 9 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers. She handed out five assists to pass Becky Hammon(backslash) for second place on the Aces’ all-time list with 1,136 — trailing only the 1,179 of Chelsea Gray, who picked up nine assists to go with 15 points.

NaLyssa Smith and reserve Jewell Loyd both scored 14 for the Aces (12-4), who have won eight of their last nine overall.

Cecilia Zandalasini had 12 points to lead the Valkyries (10-7), who missed 19 of their first 20 shots from 3-point range.

Las Vegas led 23-17 after one quarter, but Tiffany Hayes had two baskets and Kaitlyn Chen buried a 3-pointer in a 7-0 run to begin the second period as Golden State grabbed the lead.

Smith had three baskets in an 10-0 run to give the Aces a 39-28 lead. Gabby Williams made two foul shots to end the run, but Gray hit two 3-pointers and Young scored five in an 11-0 spurt for a 50-30 advantage at halftime after the 21-2 run.

Hayes left with six minutes remaining and did not return after taking an elbow to the face.

Up next

Las Vegas: Hosts the New York Liberty on Tuesday.

Golden State: Hosts the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.