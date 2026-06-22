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Mystics use a late 12-0 surge to beat Lynx 84-79 and win third straight game

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By AP News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sonia Citron had 21 points and Kiki Iriafen added 17, hitting a go-ahead basket late for a second straight game, to help the Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 84-79 on Sunday night.

Minnesota rookie Olivia Miles had a three-point play to spark a 7-0 run for a 76-70 lead with 2:30 left to play.

Washington rookie Cotie McMahon answered with a 3-pointer and Iriafen followed with two straight baskets in a 12-0 run as the Mystics (8-7) took an 82-76 lead. Citron sank four free throws in the final six seconds to clinch a season-high third straight victory. McMahon had 15 points and five assists off the bench. Iriafen had a go-ahead basket in a win over the New York Liberty last time out.

Miles, the No. 2 overall selection in this year’s draft, led the Lynx (13-4) with 22 points and Natasha Howard scored 20. Courtney Williams added 13 points and Kayla McBride scored 12.

Minnesota led 42-35 at halftime and 60-56 after three quarters. Citron buried a stepback 3-pointer to start a fourth quarter that saw the Mystics outscore the Lynx 28-19.

The Mystics are 7-1 when Citron takes 10 shots. She made 6 of 13 in the win.

Up next

Washington hosts Minnesota on Wednesday in the second of two straight matchups.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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