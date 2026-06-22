Nneka Ogwumike hits a buzzer-beating 3 as the Sparks beat the Liberty 98-97

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Los Angeles Sparks to a 98-97 victory over the New York Liberty on Sunday night on the anniversary of the league’s first game that featured the same two teams.

The Sparks, who lost that inaugural game to the Liberty in 1997, trailed by 17 points in the third quarter before rallying behind Ogwumike, who finished with 24 points.

On the final play, Erica Wheeler drove and passed it out to Ogwumike who calmly sank the 3-pointer just before the buzzer from the wing. Breanna Stewart had made one of two from the foul line with just under 9 seconds left to give New York a two-point lead.

Ogwumike had 12 of her points in the final 3:50, including a 3-pointer to tie the game at 93 with 1:27 left. The Liberty led 95-93 when Stewart, who was shooting 87.5% from the foul line coming into the game, went to the line with 26.7 seconds left. She made one of two free throws.

Rae Burrell then hit two free throws after she was fouled with 10.3 seconds left. Stewart was fouled a second later and again missed one of the free throws.

With no timeouts left, Wheeler went up the floor and set up the fantastic finish.

Burrell had 19 points and Wheeler scored 15. Stewart and Jonquel Jones both scored 18 with Stewart snagging 10 rebounds to pace New York.

New York, which has lost two straight following an eight-game winning streak, plays three more road games before hosting the Las Vegas Aces in the Commissioner’s Cup championship game on June 30.

New York beat Los Angeles 67-57 in the league’s inaugural game.

Up next

New York: At the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday.

Los Angeles: At the Toronto Tempo on Thursday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball