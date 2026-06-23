Brittney Griner becomes WNBA’s career blocks leader, and the Sun beat the Sky 92-63

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 14 points and became the WNBA’s career blocks leader, Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 11 points and 15 rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 92-63 on Monday night for their third win of the season.

Griner recorded her 878th career block, and fourth of the game, in the third quarter to pass Margo Dydek’s mark that had stood since 2008.

Charlisse Leger-Walker added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Connecticut (3-15), which improved to 2-7 at home this season. Leila Lacan added 12 points and Aaliyah Edwards scored 11.

Kamilla Cardoso had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Chicago (4-12), which has lost six straight games. Azura Stevens scored 11 and Sydney Taylor added 10. Skylar Diggins moved to seventh on the WNBA’s career made free throws list.

Connecticut scored 31 points in the second quarter to take control and led by as many as 33 in the game.

Kennedy Burke made a 3-pointer in the second quarter to push the Sun’s lead to 28-23 and reach 1,000 career points. Saniya Rivers scored her 500th career point in the third, becoming the third rookie from the 2025 class to do so.

Up next

Sky: Host the Portland Fire on Wednesday.

Sun: Play the Washington Mystics on Friday at home.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball