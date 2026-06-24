Liberty beat Aces 87-76 behind Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 15 of her 20 points in the second half and Sabrina Ionescu had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the New York Liberty to an 87-76 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night.

Stewart shot 7 of 16 from the field with two 3-pointers and added six rebounds and four assists for the Liberty (12-6). Jonquel Jones had 14 points and Leonie Fiebich scored 12 on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Han Xu made two shots from beyond the arc, scoring 10 of her 12 points in the third quarter to help the Liberty turn a seven-point halftime lead into a commanding 67-51 advantage heading to the fourth.

Las Vegas used an 8-0 run to cut it to 78-70 with 2:40 remaining, but Ionescu and Stewart answered with 3-pointers to thwart the rally.

Jackie Young paced the Aces (12-5) with 19 points and seven assists. A’ja Wilson added 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus scored 14 off the bench and Chelsea Gray added 11.

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo sat courtside after being traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Miami Heat on Monday. Heat center Bam Adebayo, the longtime partner of Wilson, was also at the game. Antetokounmpo can’t officially join the Heat until July 6.

The teams square off again on June 30 in New York in the championship game of the Commissioner’s Cup.

Up next

New York: At the Seattle Storm on Thursday.

Las Vegas: Hosts the Dallas Wings on Thursday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball