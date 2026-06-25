Clippers take Wagler, Kings add Acuff as NBA’s Pacific Division loads up on promising guards

The Los Angeles Clippers selected Keaton Wagler and the Sacramento Kings took Darius Acuff Jr. in this week’s NBA draft, with both teams using top 10 picks on young, high-scoring guards they hope will be franchise cornerstones for years to come.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors grabbed seasoned forward Yaxel Lendeborg at No. 11, adding a 23-year-old who could provide an immediate impact as the franchise tries to capitalize on the final years of Stephen Curry’s prime.

Wagler was the No. 5 pick on Tuesday night, giving the Clippers an all-around player who was part of the country’s loaded freshman class. The 19-year-old is the third Fighting Illini player selected in the top 10 in the modern NBA era, joining Deron Williams (No. 3, 2005) and Kendall Gill (No. 5, 1990).

“I’ve got to continue to prove myself to show everyone that I belong here and can be one of the best players in this league,” Wagler said.

The Kings took their own premier freshman guard with the No. 7 selection, adding Acuff, who had some incredible performances in his only college season at Arkansas, including 49 points in a double-overtime loss to Alabama.

The 6-foot-9 Lendeborg — who helped the Wolverines win the national championship — could be an immediate starter on a Warriors team that’s trying to bounce back after missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

Lendeborg can’t wear his regular No. 23 jersey with the Warriors — it’s Draymond Green’s — or his former No. 3 because Will Richard has it. He also likes No. 30, but that’s Curry’s.

“I think now that I’m stepping into the NBA I’m going to step in with another number and start a new legacy,” Lendeborg said.

The Los Angeles Lakers moved up one spot to No. 24 in a draft-night trade with the New York Knicks and selected Baylor guard Cameron Carr, who many analysts had rated higher on their board.

Sacramento got another pick in the first round when it moved up to take UConn sharpshooter Alex Karaban at No. 29.

At the very end of Tuesday night, the Phoenix Suns traded into the first round to take Arizona forward Koa Peat at No. 30. The 6-foot-7 Peat is nicknamed “Mr. Arizona” after he won four state championships at a suburban Phoenix high school before going to college in Tucson.

Now his pro career begins in the desert.

Golden State Warriors

Needs: Returning coach Steve Kerr could use some youthful versatility on both ends of the floor and a rim protector.

Who they drafted: Lendeborg. The Big Ten Player of the Year and national champion fought tears and embraced mother Yissel Raposo when the pick was announced. The Warriors also added Florida State guard Lajae Jones at No. 54.

NBA comparison: Lendeborg is drawing comparisons to newly crowned NBA champion OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks because of his agility, size and shooting skills on the wing and also his ability to be a defensive menace on the perimeter and blocking shots.

Los Angeles Clippers

Needs: A playmaker with wing size to pair with 6-foot-1 guard Darius Garland and someone with potential to be an immediate rotation player.

Who they drafted: Wagler. The 6-5, 188-pounder averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 40% from 3-point range. He was the Big Ten freshman of the year and won the Jerry West Award as the nation’s top shooting guard. The Clippers also selected Cincinnati forward Baba Miller with the No. 36 pick, Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli at No. 55 and French forward Narcisse Ngoy at No. 57. Ngoy has already committed to Auburn and is likely to play in college, but the Clippers will retain his rights into 2027.

NBA comparison: Wagler’s dream ceiling is reminiscent of two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who played for the Clippers as a rookie. He’s also similar to Indiana All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Los Angeles Lakers

Needs: The Lakers are seeking depth across their rotation, particularly at center or on the wing. They couldn’t expect to get a premier big man late in the first round, so they went for the best player available.

Who they drafted: Carr is a 6-5, 3-and-D wing who put up strong numbers for Baylor last season, scoring 18.9 points per game. He has a prime opportunity to earn rotation minutes in the place of disappointing Dalton Knecht or Jake LaRavia, whose solid start in LA dipped badly in the postseason.

NBA comparison: Scouts who were high on Carr compared him to the likes of San Antonio’s Devin Vassell and New Orleans’ Trey Murphy III, although he still has to prove he can shoot consistently at the highest level.

Phoenix Suns

Needs: The Suns didn’t initially have a first-round pick because they traded it away as part of the package that landed guard Bradley Beal in 2023. They could use another athletic, taller wing in the mold of Rasheer Fleming, who had a promising rookie season after being selected at No. 31 last season.

Who they drafted: Peat. The 6-foot-7 forward was a big piece for Arizona during his freshman season, averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He needs to work on his jumper but provides versatile scoring and defending for a team that could use some toughness.

NBA comparison: The Suns had a lot of success during the early part of this decade with forward Jae Crowder. Peat has a similar build, and the 19-year-old could slowly turn into an enforcer like Crowder.

Sacramento Kings

Needs: The Kings have been in need of a point guard to build around ever since trading De’Aaron Fox to San Antonio during the 2024-25 season.

Who they drafted: Sacramento took an elite playmaking guard in Acuff, who ranked third in the NCAA in scoring at 23.5 points per game along with 6.4 assists per game. Acuff was the first player since “Pistol” Pete Maravich to lead the SEC in scoring and assists in the same season. He set a school record for freshmen with a 49-point game at Alabama and had 91 points in three SEC Tournament wins. In the second round, the Kings took Houston guard Emanuel Sharp at No. 45.

NBA comparison: The Kings hope Acuff can develop like an undersized, scoring guard they passed on in 2012 in Damian Lillard. Karaban’s profile is somewhat similar to Boston forward Sam Hauser, who has been a key piece to the team over the past few years.

___

AP Sports Writers Beth Harris, Josh Dubow, Janie McCauley and Greg Beacham contributed to this story.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer