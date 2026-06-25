Golden State faces Atlanta after Williams’ 23-point performance

Atlanta Dream (12-5, 7-2 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (11-7, 7-5 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries hosts the Atlanta Dream after Gabby Williams scored 23 points in the Golden State Valkyries’ 77-66 win against the Atlanta Dream.

The Valkyries have gone 8-3 in home games. Golden State ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 18.4 assists per game led by Veronica Burton averaging 5.4.

The Dream are 6-3 on the road. Atlanta is the Eastern leader with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 11.8.

Golden State scores 83.4 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 82.9 Atlanta allows. Atlanta has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Valkyries defeated the Dream 77-66 in their last matchup on June 25. Williams led the Valkyries with 23 points, and Madina Okot led the Dream with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Valkyries. Williams is averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games.

Rhyne Howard is averaging 18.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Dream: 7-3, averaging 92.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

Dream: Aaliyah Nye: out (knee), Brionna Jones: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press