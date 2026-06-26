Marina Mabrey matches WNBA scoring record with 53 points to help Toronto rout Los Angeles

TORONTO (AP) — Marina Mabrey matched the WNBA scoring record with 53 points to help the Toronto Tempo rout the Los Angeles Sparks 125-97 on Thursday night.

Mabrey tied the mark set by Liz Cambage for Dallas against New York on July 17, 2018, and matched by A’ja Wilson for Las Vegas at Atlanta on Aug. 22, 2023.

When she checked out of the game with a minute remaining, fans briefly booed before erupting into cheers in acknowledgement of her big night. The clock ticked down to zero with chants of “We Want Mabrey! We Want Mabrey!”

Mabrey was 17 of 28 from the field, hitting 9 of 18 3-pointers, and made 10 of 12 free throws. She shattered the expansion team’s previous high of 38 points done twice by Brittney Sykes.

Julie Allemand added 13 points and 14 assists for Toronto in the highest-score game in the team’s short history.

Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby led the Sparks with 21 points apiece.

Toronto climbed back to .500 at 9-9, and Los Angeles fell to 8-9.

The Tempo opened a nine-game homestand that includes two games at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

Up next

Sparks: At Indiana on Saturday night.

Tempo: Host Phoenix on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena,.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball