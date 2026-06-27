Lacan and Nelson-Ododa each score 12 points and Sun beat Mystics 68-57

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Leila Lacan and Olivia Nelson-Ododa each scored 12 points, Kennedy Burke had 11 off the bench and the Connecticut Sun beat the Washington Mystics 68-57 on Friday night.

Nelson-Ododa added nine rebounds for Connecticut (4-15), which has won back-to-back games for the first time all year. Lacan had four steals.

Brittney Griner and Charlisse Leger-Walker had 10 points apiece.

Washington took a timeout with 1:06 remaining before committing three turnovers to seal its second straight loss. The Mystics shot 35% from the field and 54% from the free-throw line while getting outscored by 16 points in the paint.

Georgia Amoore led all scorers with 14 points. Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen each netted 11 as the Mystics (8-9) had three players finish in double digits.

Connecticut coach Rachid Meziane missed the game due to illness. Associate head coach Roneeka Hodges took over in replacement.

Up next

Mystics: Host the Portland Fire on Sunday.

Sun: Face the Dallas Wings at home this Thursday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball