Mercury beat the Tempo 89-80 in a game missing Alyssa Thomas and Marina Mabrey

TORONTO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 27 points, Valeriane Ayayi had a career-high 20 and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Toronto Tempo 89-80 on Saturday in a game in which both teams were without a top player.

Phoenix played without Alyssa Thomas, who was suspended one game by the WNBA for “recklessly making contact with her fist to the throat area” of Indiana’s Caitlin Clark in the Mercury’s 111-109 victory on Wednesday.

Toronto’s Marina Mabrey was a late scratch due to neck spasms, one game after tying the league record with 53 points in a 125-97 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

DeWanna Bonner finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Copper made two free throws and Bonner followed a 3-pointer to put Phoenix (7-13) up 78-73 with 4:07 remaining.

Bonner drilled another 3 for an 83-77 advantage and then missed from distance. However, Copper grabbed the rebound and scored for an 85-80 lead with 51 seconds left. Phoenix coach Nate Tibbetts won a challenge that reversed a foul on the Mercury nine seconds later to help preserve the victory.

Copper made 10 of 15 shots with a 3-pointer and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Ayayi added six rebounds off the bench, and Lexi Held hit three 3s and scored 16.

Nyara Sabbaly had 14 points for Toronto (9-10). Rookie Tima Pouye scored a season-high 13 and Julie Allemand pitched in with 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Up next

Phoenix: Hosts the Seattle Storm on Thursday.

Toronto: Hosts the Dallas Wings on July 5.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball