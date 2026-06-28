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Mystics win a marathon matchup, topping Fire 124-123 in record-tying 4 OTs

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By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 32 points, including the basket that put her team ahead to stay with 21.4 seconds left, and the Washington Mystics held off the Portland Fire 124-123 on Sunday in four overtimes — tying the longest game in WNBA history.

The other four-overtime game was July 3, 2001, when Washington beat Seattle 72-69.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 30 points and Kiki Iriafen added 27 for the Mystics (9-9), who became the first team in league history to have three players score at least 27 points in the same game.

Carla Leite — who banked in a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in regulation and sent the game to overtime — led Portland with 32 points. Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 25 and Megan Gustafson added 20 for the Fire (8-12).

The game had 21 ties and 12 lead changes — and took 3 hours, 35 minutes in real time.

Portland led 55-48 at halftime before Washington held the Fire to 12 points in the third quarter and cut the deficit to 67-62. The Mystics surged back to take the lead late in regulation, but Leite’s 25-foot 3-pointer tied it at 87-all and forced overtime.

Georgia Amoore left the game and did not return because of right knee soreness — the same knee she injured last year.

Up next

Fire visit the Seattle Storm on Saturday.

Mystics host the Atlanta Dream on Thursday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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