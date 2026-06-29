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Charles ties season high with 13 points as Valkyries down Liberty 76-67

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By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kaila Charles tied a season high with 13 points off the bench and the Golden State Valkyries held the New York Liberty to their lowest-scoring first half of the season en route to a 76-67 victory on Sunday night.

Kayla Thornton added 11 points, while Janelle Salaun and Cecilia Zandalasini each scored 10 for Golden State (13-7), whose reserves outscored New York’s 39-11.

Jonquel Jones led New York (12-8) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Breanna Stewart added 15 points and Sabrina Ionescu had nine.

Golden State, which led 41-29 at halftime, stretched its advantage to 64-48 after three quarters before New York held the Valkyries to 12 points in the fourth.

Ionescu was scoreless in the first half — her fourth zero-point half of the season. She finished 3 for 10 from the field and 2 for 6 from 3-point range.

Golden State has won three games in a row at home.

Up next

Liberty: Host the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday.

Valkyries: Visit the Atlanta Dream on Saturday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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