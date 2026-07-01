Walker Kessler is going from the Jazz to the Lakers, will get a 4-year deal, AP source says

Walker Kessler is being traded by the Utah Jazz to the Los Angeles Lakers, who will have the center under contract for the next four seasons and for a total of about $130 million, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday.

The Jazz are getting two first-round draft picks and two first-round pick swaps out of the deal, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move is a sign-and-trade and has yet to receive the needed league approvals.

The Athletic and ESPN were among those to first report the agreement.

Acquiring Kessler is the first big move for the Lakers in their post-LeBron James era, after the NBA’s all-time leading scorer said Tuesday that he was leaving the team and would spend this coming season elsewhere. And it solves a need at center for the Lakers, plus gives the team a young big to pair with star guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Kessler — who turns 25 later this month — was limited to five games this past season after having surgery to repair a labrum tear in his left shoulder in November. He and the Jazz discussed an extension last summer but never came to terms.

Kessler was averaging 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks on 70% shooting this past season before getting hurt. In his first three seasons, he averaged 9.4 points on 68% shooting.

He played for the U.S. at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer