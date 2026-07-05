Golden State visits Washington following Austin’s 21-point showing

Golden State Valkyries (14-7, 7-5 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (10-9, 7-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics hosts the Golden State Valkyries after Shakira Austin scored 21 points in the Washington Mystics’ 81-76 victory against the Atlanta Dream.

The Mystics have gone 4-4 at home. Washington ranks sixth in the WNBA allowing 85.7 points per game while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Valkyries are 4-4 on the road. Golden State scores 83.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Washington scores 82.8 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 78.1 Golden State allows. Golden State averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Washington allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin is scoring 13.4 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Mystics. Sonia Citron is averaging 17.5 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Veronica Burton is averaging 12.6 points and 5.3 assists for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Sonia Citron: day to day (knee).

Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press