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Sacramento Kings waive veteran guard DeRozan, making him a free agent

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By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings waived veteran guard DeMar DeRozan on Monday, making him a free agent.

A six-time All-Star who has started at least 74 games in each of the past five seasons and 77 apiece in his two years with the Kings, DeRozan became a casualty of a rebuilding franchise creating financial flexibility.

Now he’s one of the top free agents on the market.

The 36-year-old DeRozan averaged 20.3 points, 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds playing 33.6 minutes per game during his two seasons with Sacramento. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

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