Center Al Horford receives new 2-year, $14 million contract to remain with Warriors, AP source says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Veteran center Al Horford is staying with the Golden State Warriors, receiving a two-year, $14 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team hadn’t provided details of Horford’s new deal. Golden State announced Horford would return on a multi-year contract.

The 40-year-old Horford will be entering his 20th NBA season, and second alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Horford played 45 games and started 13 of those in his first season with the Warriors, averaging 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.13 blocks.

Horford will become the 13th player in NBA history to reach a 20th season. The others are LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter, Jamal Crawford, Kevin Garnett, Udonis Haslem, Kyle Lowry, Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul, Robert Parish and Kevin Willis.

Horford has also played for Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City during his career, which features five All-Star selections and an NBA championship with the Celtics in 2024.

The Warriors were plagued by injuries down the stretch and earned the 10th seed in the Western Conference before losing to Phoenix in the Play-In Tournament.

Last season was derailed by the loss of Jimmy Butler to a season-ending right knee injury Jan. 19 against his former Heat team that required surgery.

The hope is to contend again with many of the same faces staying healthy.

Center Kristaps Porzingis is returning on a two-year contract for $40 million after the Warriors acquired him from Atlanta at the February trade deadline and sent Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga to the Hawks.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer