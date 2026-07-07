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Kaitlyn Chen scores 14 and Valkyries shut down the Mystics 62-49 for 5th straight victory

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By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 14 points off the bench and the Golden State Valkyries shut down the Washington Mystics 62-49 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

Golden State (15-7) set a franchise record for the fewest points allowed in a game. The Valkyries held the Mystics to 18-of-60 shooting (30%), including 3 of 24 from 3-point range.

Chen made six of her nine shots in just 21 minutes to help Golden State’s bench players reach 39 points. Veronica Burton was the Valkyries’ highest-scoring starter with seven points.

Kiki Iriafen had 12 points and nine rebounds for Washington (10-10), which had won five of its previous seven games. Shakira Austin had 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Mystics were without starter Sonia Citron (knee) for a second straight game.

Golden State pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Washington 19-7 for a 50-40 lead. Chen completed a three-point play with 8:12 remaining in the fourth for a 55-40 lead, the largest of the game.

The Mystics were held to nine points in the fourth.

Golden State scored its fewest points in a game this season.

Up next

Golden State: At Toronto on Wednesday.

Washington: Hosts Seattle on Sunday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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