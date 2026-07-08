Khris Middleton going back to Wizards in sign-and-trade with Dallas, AP source says

Khris Middleton is being traded back to the Washington Wizards on a partially guaranteed, three-year deal that could be worth as much as $17.6 million, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Tuesday night.

Middleton agreed to a sign-and-trade deal with the Dallas Mavericks, who are sending him to the Wizards, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league had yet to give the moves the necessary approvals.

ESPN reported the deal would be folded into other pending agreements and become part of a six-team, 11-player trade that sends D’Angelo Russell from Washington to Memphis as well as Caris LeVert from Detroit to Milwaukee in exchange for Taurean Prince and Gary Harris. The Los Angeles Clippers also are part of the massive deal, with their plan to send John Collins to Detroit included in the arrangement.

Middleton is a three-time All-Star who was traded by the Wizards to Dallas in February. The forward, who turns 35 next month, averaged 10.2 points in 63 games between Washington and the Mavericks this past season.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer